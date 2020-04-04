Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange and YoBit. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $792,631.80 and $175.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017322 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003610 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

