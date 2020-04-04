Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $775,003.79 and approximately $275.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Novaexchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017096 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003754 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000803 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003368 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

