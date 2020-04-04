Dimension Chain (EON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.62 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $32.62 million and approximately $291,386.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025114 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014670 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

