Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $666,555.06 and approximately $22.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,963,128,080 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.