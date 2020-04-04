Dinero (DIN) Hits Market Cap of $1,110.19

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Dinero has a market capitalization of $1,110.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

