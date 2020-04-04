DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $12.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

DISH Network stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.59. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 in the last three months. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.