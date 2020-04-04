Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Stephens lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dmc Global by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of Dmc Global stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

