Dock Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Dock has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. Dock has a market cap of $2.66 million and $416,387.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02625956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,020,469 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

