DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Capitalization Tops $12,685.24

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market cap of $12,685.24 and $62.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00340510 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00416079 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017735 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006996 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

