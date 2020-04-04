Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, Bleutrade and Novaexchange. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $232.38 million and approximately $156.87 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00594846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007717 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,013,040,427 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Robinhood, BTC Trade UA, C-Patex, YoBit, Livecoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Bleutrade, Stocks.Exchange, Novaexchange, Graviex, Bitbns, CoinEx, Coinbe, HitBTC, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Bits Blockchain, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Cryptopia, Instant Bitex, Coinsquare, Exrates, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, Koineks, Tux Exchange, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, QBTC, Upbit, BitFlip, Coindeal, Kraken, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, FreiExchange, Fatbtc, BiteBTC, Exmo, cfinex, Crex24, Bittylicious, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Indodax and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

