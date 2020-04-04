Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542. 38.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $49,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

