DopeCoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $182,435.20 and $3,105.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00597719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007800 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

