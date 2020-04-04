DraftCoin (DFT) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $23,494.60 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

