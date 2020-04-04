Dragonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $47,184.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, Allcoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.