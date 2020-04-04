Dropil Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Dropil token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $19,751.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dropil has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025149 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007271 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004113 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000520 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Dropil Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

