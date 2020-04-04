DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $877.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $242,810.97 and $877.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014437 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005792 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

