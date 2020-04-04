Dusk Network (DUSK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $102,418.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $102,418.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000717 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.94 or 0.04830054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00069656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014700 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009699 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

