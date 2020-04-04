Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $136,206.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.75 or 0.04556670 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037066 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009931 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

DUSK is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

