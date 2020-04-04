Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Dycom Industries worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.