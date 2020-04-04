Dynamic Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a total market cap of $439,385.76 and approximately $106.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,828.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.02124015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.08 or 0.03486564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00594780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00786574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075585 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00486021 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014624 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,932,448 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.