Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005861 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $149,433.06 and approximately $109,463.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070380 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00343220 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000926 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047283 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009022 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012657 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,350 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

