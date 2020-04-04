Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 1,401.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,346 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Dynatrace worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 24,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $610,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 507,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.