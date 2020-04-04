Dystem (DTEM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 87.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Dystem has a total market cap of $1,102.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dystem has traded 87.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017256 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003601 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003360 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,555,966 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,512 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io.

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

