DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 7,900 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Xerox by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Xerox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

