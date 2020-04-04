DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires New Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,075.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,120 shares during the period.

IGSB stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44.

