DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,715,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $716,070,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,447,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 240,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $153,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

