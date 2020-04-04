DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 14,077 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,082,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTV opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

