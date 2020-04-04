DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,572 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 45,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.