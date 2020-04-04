DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 82,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

