DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.05% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

