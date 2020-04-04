DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

NYSE:THO opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

