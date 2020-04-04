DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 264,558 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.10% of Qiwi worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Qiwi by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 722,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qiwi by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

QIWI opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Qiwi PLC has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Qiwi’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qiwi PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is 60.12%.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

