DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,170 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $130,172,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,109,525 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,049,000 after buying an additional 84,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,949,000 after buying an additional 267,819 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,438 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,916,000 after buying an additional 255,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares in the company, valued at $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $420,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,913 shares of company stock worth $1,869,151. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

FSLR opened at $34.38 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

