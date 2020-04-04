DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.80 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 265.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

GLD opened at $152.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

