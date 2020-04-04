DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $109.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

