DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 164.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several analysts have commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Republic Services from to in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,829. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

