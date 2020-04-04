DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 6,600 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 239,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $61.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,983 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815,096 shares of company stock valued at $142,775,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.