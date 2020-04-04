DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 361,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,279,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,476,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after purchasing an additional 491,014 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

