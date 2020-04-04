DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 15,531 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $85.19 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

