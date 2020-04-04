DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 2,320 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,937,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.42.

APD stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.77. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $257.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

