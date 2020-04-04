DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 2,690 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $361.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.37. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.69.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

