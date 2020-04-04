DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 3,700 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Verisign during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $182.69 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

