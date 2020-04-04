DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,023 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 34,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America cut Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

