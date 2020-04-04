e-Gulden Market Cap Hits $945,210.65 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0552 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $945,210.65 and approximately $1,909.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00599571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007867 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000289 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,945,510 coins and its circulating supply is 17,123,144 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

