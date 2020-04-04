Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.78.

A number of research firms have commented on EXP. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after buying an additional 183,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $44,720,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,291,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

