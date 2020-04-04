EagleX (EGX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, EagleX has traded 172.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,493.24 and approximately $68.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.02605257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

