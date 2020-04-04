EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $404,101.47

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $404,101.47 and $29,131.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.96 or 0.04545474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LBank, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

