Eden Hits One Day Volume of $369,469.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Eden token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Eden has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $622,704.40 and $369,469.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02631306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

