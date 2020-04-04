Edge (DADI) Trading 29.5% Lower This Week

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Edge has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $12,950.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,212,922 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

