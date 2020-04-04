Edgeless (EDG) Price Tops $0.0089 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $274.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Tidex and Bittrex. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, ABCC, Tidex, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

